Needless to say, this weekend was highlighted by heat and severe storms. Last evening, we saw another round of strong storms that produced a lot of lightning, heavy rain, hail, and wind, especially around the DC metro. Today will be a much quieter day to clean up some of this damage, but it won’t exactly be clear. Plenty of clouds are set to stick around as the cold front from yesterday stalls just to our south. At the very least, this front will have moved far enough away for a much cooler day, with highs only in the 60’s thanks to a northerly wind and all the clouds. By tonight, a tropical wave of moisture over the Southeast will have tracked north, bringing another round of rain tonight, especially for our southern counties.

Most of these showers will be dissipating into the morning on Tuesday, with an easterly flow beginning to set up. Even with the tropical wave weakening, this easterly flow will keep us very cloudy, and cool, and even keep a chance of isolated showers and light drizzle around for most of the day. It won’t be the nicest day, but this will sure feel good after all the heat this weekend. Some drier air could give us a few breaks in the clouds on Wednesday, but cool 60’s and some spotty showers will still linger around.

By Thursday, our active pattern for this week isn’t going to be ending anytime soon. The front to our south that will be lingering nearby for the next few days will finally lift north as a warm front. This will bring a surge of warmth and humidity, but thankfully we should only get into the 80’s. A few isolated storms may develop along this warm front, but the best chance for storms looks to be on Friday when a cold front rolls through. The models have been slowing down the arrival timing on this front, which could bring it in during the warmest part of the afternoon on Friday. If this takes shape, there could be another chance at strong storms, but for now, this is just something to watch. Staying seasonably warm but drying out into the start of the Memorial Day weekend.

Enjoy the cooler air and have a great start to the week!

7-Day Forecast:

Monday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers to the south late. Winds: N 8-12 mph, High: 67 (64-71)

Monday night: Cloudy with showers. Winds: N 3-5 mph, Low: 58 (55-60)

Tuesday: Cloudy with isolated showers and light drizzle. Winds: ESE 8-12 mph, High: 64 (61-67), Low: 56 (52-59)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible, mostly to the south. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the middle to upper 50’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the 50’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.