Much colder today, a dusting of snow possible tonight

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and much colder. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph, High: 40 (35-43)

Tuesday night: Cloudy with light snow showers possible late. Winds: Light NE, Low: 30 (27-32)

Wednesday: Cloudy with isolated AM rain/snow showers, with drier conditions expected in the afternoon. Winds: Var. 4-8 mph, High: 38 (35-41), Low: 25 (21-28)

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s with lows in the lower to middle 30’s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with spotty rain showers possible late. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.

Saturday: Cloudy with rain showers. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Sunday: Cloudy with isolated rain showers. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50’s with lows in the 30’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

We reached the top of the weather roller coaster yesterday, and now we’ve reached the valley if you will. Temperatures soared into the 60’s as rain showers arrived, and then the wind really got going and it has chilled down 30+ degrees into this morning. We’re waking up to 20’s and 30’s, and it’s not going to get any warmer from here. Be ready for a shock to the system for sure, but the wind has at least calmed down so we’re not dealing with a biting wind chill factor. It stays cloudy but quiet into tonight before the next storm system passes by well to our south.

Given the continued southerly track of this next storm system, as well as a major lack of available moisture, tonight into tomorrow isn’t looking all that terrible. We’ll still be close enough to the storm and cold enough for light rain/snow showers to fall through tomorrow morning, and this could cause some slick spots on the roadways so please take it slow and watch out. Other than that, though, we’ll only see a dusting of snowfall on the grassy spots, and that’s about it for this round of snow showers. By tomorrow afternoon we’ll be dry once again while staying chilly. High pressure gives us a little bit of sunshine on Thursday, one of the only times this week skies won’t be grey.

Our active pattern is to thank for all the clouds, as the third storm system of the week will be knocking on the door by Friday. This low will be tracking north of the area, which means a lot of warmer air will be pulled up from the south once again. A few spotty showers will be possible on Friday, but we’ll be getting warm again with temperatures into the 50’s. Saturday will be the most mild and soggiest day of the upcoming forecast, with 60’s and a decent dose of steady rain expected as a potent cold front rolls through. Rain showers linger around a bit on Sunday as well, so it won’t be the nicest weekend overall. We’ll be back to seasonably colder conditions with some sunshine by next Monday.

Have a great Tuesday and stay warm folks!

Meteorologist Damon Matson