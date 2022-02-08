Mountain clouds, clearer conditions for most

Tuesday: Patchy AM fog, then clearing and a bit breezy with mountain clouds continuing. Winds: NW 10-15 mph, High: 41 (38-44)

Tuesday night: Mostly clear skies. Winds: L&V, Low: 26 (22-29)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: S 8-12 mph, High: 52 (48-55), Low: 32 (29-34)

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the 30’s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with spotty rain showers possible. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s with lows in the lower to middle 20’s.

Valentine’s Day: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s with lows in the 20’s.

Forecast Discussion

Yesterday’s coastal storm certainly had it’s influence on our conditions yesterday, as many of us went from a very sunny start to rather overcast to end the day. Those more to the east even got some rainfall along with that, but this coastal system pulled away overnight. Some fog and colder temperatures are left in its wake, and as you head out this morning keep a close eye out for black ice and slick spots out there, especially where it rained yesterday. Things will clear out and warm up as we head into the afternoon, except over the mountains where clouds are likely to persist under a bit of a breezy northwest wind. Clear skies and calm conditions can be expected tonight with high pressure moving in.

This ridge of high pressure drops south of the area tomorrow, and some truly mild air finally makes a return. High temperatures will head into the 50’s on Wednesday, and we look to stay this mild the rest of the week. A weakening cold front will cross through on Wednesday night, increasing clouds and bringing the possibility of a few spotty rain/snow showers over the mountains and mainly west of I-81 into Thursday morning. Outside of that, areas of high pressure sticking close by will give us a mix of sun and clouds Thursday and Friday.

Out of the entire next week, the main possibility of us seeing a decent bit of precipitation and the possibility of a more potent storm system comes over the weekend. A potent low will be crossing the Great Lakes, with high pressure anchored over the Southeast. How these two features interact is key to how much or how little precipitation we see, and the finer details need to be worked out in the coming days. For now, it looks like the low will track a little too far away for any major impacts outside of a very mild Saturday with spotty rain showers here and there. We get colder into next Sunday and Valentine’s Day with drier weather continuing.

Meteorologist Damon Matson