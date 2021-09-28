Morning showers, a chance of storms this afternoon

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with scattered light showers through the AM, then scattered showers and storms in the PM. Winds: W 8-12 mph, High: 81 (77-85)

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy with lingering showers early, then clearing late. Winds: N 5-10 mph, Low: 54 (51-57)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: N 5-10 mph, High: 72 (67-75), Low: 51 (47-54)

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the lower to middle 50’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the 50’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the middle to upper 50’s.

Forecast Discussion

Southerly winds finally warmed us up a bit yesterday, as we climbed back into the lower 80’s across a good portion of the viewing area. This is all out ahead of an approaching cold front, which is getting closer this morning. There have been plenty of clouds and light showers across southern PA, and there’s a batch of rain moving in from near Pittsburgh. We’ll see on and off light showers through the morning, especially across western MD and WV. This batch of rain will fizzle out toward mid-day, giving us a small break before showers and storms re-develop close to the I-95 corridor. Most of us should miss out on this activity since it will be a little too far east, but the chance of a few storms that could be on the stronger side exists across central MD and Northern Virginia until sunset.

Other than a few lingering showers to the east, we’ll see skies clearing out tonight with the cold front dropping south of the area. Northwest winds will follow the frontal passage, bringing back another shot of cooler air from the north. Lows will drop into the 50’s, but the cooler nights are yet to come. Canadian high pressure is going to move in and settle into place for the rest of this week, giving us mostly sunny skies from Wednesday through Friday. High temperatures each day will hang out in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s, with those chilly overnight lows in the 40’s over the mountains and lower 50’s toward the cities and coast.

High pressure will begin sliding to the east as we enter into the weekend, though we won’t really see many changes. Temperatures will still remain seasonably cool, but there will be some breakdown with the dry air locked in place. As such, a few more clouds will be likely Saturday and Sunday, and this could keep us a little warmer at night. Heading into next week, a strong storm over the Midwest may finally overcome our high pressure, and additional clouds and a few showers may be possible by next Monday.

Have a great Tuesday and watch for those storms later on!

Meteorologist Damon Matson