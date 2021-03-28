Morning rains may help lessen impact

Morning showers may help limit the impact of storms later Sunday morning and afternoon; winds will likely pick up and stay around after the cold front passage. A few severe storms cannot be ruled out, especially south of D.C. An enhanced risk of severe weather across Central and Southern Virginia. Storms will likely form there and potentially impact Southern Maryland.

After the storms, winds will likely continue to blow into the early morning hours of Monday. Expect Monday morning to be noticeably cooler with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 4 a.m. Monday. Highs to begin the week will be close to the average for this time of year. Temperatures rise back above the average Tuesday and Wednesday.

Wednesday comes with another day of wet weather. Rain will be likely with cold, bitter winds likely after the passage of the system Wednesday. Temperatures heading into Thursday will begin in the 30s and will only rise into the 40s Thursday afternoon. Chilly conditions continue into Friday before temperatures return to the normal Saturday.

More above average temperatures will likely follow us into Sunday and Monday of the next week.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Cloudy skies with a chance of storms. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 50s.

Tuesday: Sunny skies. Highs will be in the 60s.

Wednesday: Overcast skies with showers. Highs will be in the 60s.

Thursday: A mix of clouds with cold and windy conditions. Highs will be in the 40s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the 40s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs will be in the 50s.

Have a good week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen