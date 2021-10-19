Morning chill, afternoon sunshine trend continues

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: W 8-12 mph, High: 70 (66-73)

Tuesday night: Mostly clear skies. Winds: W 5-10 mph, Low: 49 (44-52)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, a few more clouds late. Winds: W 8-12 mph, High: 74 (70-77), Low: 50 (46-53)

Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the lower to middle 50’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.

Forecast Discussion

Gorgeous seasonal conditions graced us with their presence again yesterday, though it did feel a bit chilly at times with how breezy it was. The wind has since calmed down overnight, though under clear skies it’s even colder with lows bottoming out in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s this morning. You’ll need those heavier jackets for a time, but with more sunshine on the way today it will warm up nicely. High pressure located over the Southeast will start sliding east, turning our winds more out of the west. This should help push high temperatures back toward 70 degrees, slightly above normal for late October. Another clear and chilly night is on tap after the slight warm up.

The above-mentioned ridge will continue to slide east on Wednesday as well, pushing temperatures up another 5 degrees or so under mostly sunny skies. A rather weak cold front will then swing toward us on Thursday as a low pressure center moves across the Great Lakes and into Canada. This front will be running into a lot of dry air, and the best forcing will be kept well to our north, so some areas to the east may not even cloud over completely. Either way, expect more clouds than prior days, warm temperatures, and isolated showers here and there. Once the initial front crosses though, it should cool down a bit going into Friday.

Another reinforcing cold front will follow up on Friday night, not bringing any rain but certainly pushing another round of colder air our direction. Highs will fall back into the upper 50’s and 60’s for Saturday and Sunday, with mainly dry but partly cloudy skies. The big story will be low temperatures, as we are likely to fall into the 30’s and lower 40’s. We still haven’t had our first frost in many locations, but we could finally see just that over the weekend if it gets cold enough. There’s a decent amount of uncertainty as to whether a disturbance will have enough momentum to cross into the area with some rain next Monday, but outside of that it looks fairly quiet into the start of next week.

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson