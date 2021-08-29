More widespread rains coming midweek

We head back to school Monday with a hit-or-miss chance of rain. While most of Monday will be dry, a few pop-up thundershowers may be possible by the last bell. The chance of showers and storms increases Tuesday and Wednesday as the remnants of Ida move into the region. The kids will most likely need the rain gear these days.

Ida strengthened into a Catagory 4 storm Sunday morning with maximum sustained winds of 145 mph. Devastating winds and rains look to impact the Louisana Gulf Coast.

Gradual clearing Thursday with a return of sunshine come Friday with a nice and cool morning to start the final day of the workweek. The weekend looks pleasant as well, with sunny skies with highs close to the average for this time of year, but we may not be fully done with the last of the summer’s heat, but signs of fall are beginning to appear.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds with hit or miss thundershowers. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s.

Monday: Sun and clouds with a few isolated to scattered thundershowers. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s.

Tuesday: A better chance for rain as Ida begins to come in. Highs will be in the 80s.

Wednesday: Cloudy skies with showers and storms. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s.

Thursday: Gradual clearing with a few showers lingering. Highs will be in the 70s.

Friday: A cool, crisp morning with an unclouded day. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Saturday: Nice and sunny with high temperatures near average. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

Have a good week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen