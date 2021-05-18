More sunshine, getting closer to 80 degrees

Tuesday: Some patchy fog early, then mostly sunny. Winds: Light SSW, High: 79 (75-82)

Tuesday night: Mostly clear skies. Winds: Light SW, Low: 54 (50-57)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: L&V, High: 83 (79-86), Low: 58 (54-60)

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the 60’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers and storms possible. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the 60’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

Forecast Discussion

High clouds certainly played their role well yesterday, not completely blocking out the sun but limiting its effects a good bit. We still squeezed out a beautiful day with comfortable temperatures in the 70’s. We once again have some areas of fog out there, but unlike yesterday, this fog will head out quickly and lots of sunshine will break out. A stalled front is still off to our southwest and could produce a little extra cloud cover over Virginia, but most of us will be mostly sunny skies with high temperatures a few degrees warmer into the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. Even with mostly clear skies tonight overnight lows will continue to be on the rise as well, staying in the lower 50’s tonight.

The high pressure center off the East Coast will continue to get closer to the area into mid-week and beyond, washing out the stalled front nearby and continuing to give us lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures. By tomorrow we’ll be easily into the 80’s, and by Thursday we’re looking at middle to upper 80’s. This will be the longest stretch of fairly decent warmth we’ve had since last fall, so just be ready to acclimate and stay cool and hydrated toward the end of the week if you have to be out and about a good bit. Friday the heat will reach its peak, with upper 80’s expected and a few lower 90’s not out of the question.

Heading into the weekend, the high pressure is still going to hold its place for the most part, but it does start to drift away from us somewhat and its outer edges will begin to lose their strength. This will allow for a few weak disturbances to drop out of the north and possibly spark up a few spotty showers and storms, the first round likely occurring Saturday afternoon. Again, these rain chances will be very slim, but it’s something at the very least and we’ll take what we can get after what will be almost two weeks without any measurable rainfall. Sunday looks dry, but early indications point toward a backdoor cold front providing isolated showers and storms next Monday. We’ll certainly cross our fingers and hope for at least a little rainfall by early next week.

Have a fantastic Tuesday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson