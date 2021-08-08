More sunshine for Sunday

Heat and humidity are returning to the area this week as another heatwave impacts our area. Heat index values could be into the 100s for a few days, especially Wednesday and Thursday, with excess moisture in the atmosphere before rain showers. While rain is in our forecast, showers to begin the week should be low and limited in nature, with only a few isolated showers here or there.

Future tracker only suggests a few hit or miss showers for Sunday and Monday, leaving most, if not all, of the region dry to at least Tuesday. Rain chances increase midweek onward. The best chance shower and storm activity look to be Thursday. While rain is likely this week, the probability of a cool-down following looks next to nil. The heat is likely to continue into the following week.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Partly cloudy with highs in the 90s. Most of us will stay dry, but a pop-up sprinkle of rain cannot be ruled out during the afternoon.

Monday: Partly cloudy with highs in the 90s.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance of a pop-up thundershower. HIghs will be in the 90s.

Wednesday: Hot and humid with highs in the 90s with a chance of showers and storms.

Thursday: Showers and storms possible with highs in the 90s.

Friday: A chance of showers and storms with highs in the 90s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies with light rain with highs in the 80s and 90s.

Have a wonderful week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen