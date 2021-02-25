More sunshine but slightly cooler than yesterday

Thursday: Morning clouds and slightly breezy, then plenty of sunshine this afternoon. Winds: NW 10-20 mph, High: 49 (44-52)

Thursday night: Variable clouds, with more cloud cover late in the night. Winds: NW 5-10 mph, Low: 29 (26-34)

Friday: Partly cloudy with increasing clouds late. Winds: ESE 8-12 mph, High: 47 (43-50), Low: 35 (31-38)

Saturday: Cloudy with scattered rain showers, a few snow showers possible early in the mountains. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50’s with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.

Sunday: Cloudy with light rain. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a stray rain shower or two possible in the AM. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the lower to middle 30’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the 30’s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with spotty rain showers possible. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the middle to upper 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

Talk about an incredible Wednesday afternoon! The warmth certainly took hold yesterday, with temperatures climbing all the way up into the 60’s. Hopefully everyone got to enjoy that taste of spring, because while it’s still going to be beautiful today you’re more likely to need that light jacket. Conditions stayed warm overnight, but breezy northwest winds have kicked in behind the cold front that crossed through. Temperatures will fall about 5-10 degrees this morning before beginning to rebound this afternoon. Thanks to lots of sunshine, we should get back into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. Clouds return briefly tonight and it should be a little chilly waking up Friday morning.

Quiet conditions continue with very seasonal temperatures tomorrow. We’ll see clouds once again return but more in full force Friday night as high pressure slides off the Atlantic Coastline. A stalled boundary to our south will start throwing low pressure centers our way over the weekend, the first of which arrives Saturday morning. With temperatures hovering right around the freezing mark as the precipitation arrives, it’s likely the higher elevations will start with some wet snow/sleet before temperatures warm up. In the valleys, it should stay warm enough for just rain from the start, but we’ll keep an eye on that. Either way, scattered rain showers will continue through the morning, but Saturday shouldn’t be a total washout.

The better chance for rain will be on Sunday, as the stalled boundary and a slightly more potent low will track closer to the region. This rain should remain light, but a half an inch of rain isn’t out of the question by Sunday night. Along with afternoon highs in the 50’s, we should see the last of any snow and ice pack melted away by the end of the weekend. Other than a few stray showers Monday morning, the stalled boundary and system will head out and skies will begin to clear. While there does appear to be another chance of unsettled weather later into next week that we’ll be keeping an eye on, next Tuesday and Wednesday look dry for the most part with temperatures remaining near average.

Have a great Thursday everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson