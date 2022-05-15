Foggy conditions to start your morning Sunday. A dense fog advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. local time. While we may see a few clouds today, a break into a bit of sunshine is not out of the question. That may bring about a few showers and storms later this afternoon, going into the evening. Today’s chance of severe weather is limited. This morning, we have clouds and fog, plus most of the atmospheric forcing is along the Mississippi River Sunday.

The cold front will move eastward and impact our Monday with at least two rounds of storms. The first wave will occur around lunchtime, while the other will arrive just in time for the ride home from work. Keep in touch with the weather on-air, online, and through the WDVM Weather app. Set up location services to get severe weather alerts delivered right to your phone.

Expect strong to severe storms Monday. While the northern progression of the center of low pressure may work in our favor, sunshine for the morning could still be enough fuel to fan the flames for a very active weather day across the DMV.

We clear out to sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday with less humidity expected midweek. The break in the heat is short-lived as highs rebound into the 80s if not 90s by the end of the week into next weekend.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: A few thundershowers may turn strong to severe later this afternoon into the evening hours. Highs will be in the 80s.

Monday: Multiple rounds of strong to severe storms. Highs will be in the 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Wednesday: Not as humid. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a chance of an isolated thundershower. Highs will be in the 80s.

Friday: Hot and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Saturday: Sunny skies with highs near 90 degrees.

Have a good week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen