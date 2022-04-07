Thursday: Cloudy with on and off rain, some thunder is also possible. Winds: Var. 8-12 mph, High: 54 (50-58)

Thursday night: Cloudy with isolated showers early, then gradually clearing through the night. Winds: W 5-10 mph, Low: 43 (39-46)

Friday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers possible. Winds: WSW 10-15 mph, High: 60 (55-63), Low: 39 (36-42)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with spotty rain/snow showers over the mountains. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the 30’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the 30’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the lower to middle 50’s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the middle to upper 50’s.

Forecast Discussion

Our broken record of a forecast continues, but it does look like we have some improvements coming soon. Light rain and drizzle continued most of the day under a cool and damp setup yesterday. With a cold front approaching from the west overnight, a line of steadier rain moved across the area after midnight, making for very tricky travel conditions. While this line is moving out, we’re looking at continued and off steady rain through the day as we wait for this cold front to move east of the area by tonight. Some thunder may be possible across southern MD, but it’s mostly too cool and stable for any storms to really develop. Areas that have already received over an inch of rain could see another additional inch of rain here today, so poor drainage and low-lying areas may see localized flooding.

All the steady rain will wind down to just a drizzle by sunset, with some clearing and drier conditions even possible later tonight. Heading toward the end of the week and the start of the weekend, the main fronts and storm systems will be gone, so too will the steadier precipitation. However, an upper-level low will continue to linger around the Great Lakes and East Coast both Friday and Saturday. This will keep us cloudy with isolated light showers still possible tomorrow, with temperatures beginning to dip a little bit. Drier air will work in from the east for Saturday, but west of I-81 and into the mountains some rain/snow showers may still be possible. Any flakes that fly will only take place at night, when temperatures could drop down toward freezing.

Cooler temperatures will continue to be in play on Sunday, with highs only in the 50’s. There will be one big difference though: the sunshine will finally return! High pressure will be developing across the Southeast, and it will slowly push our way into the beginning of next week. This will kick off quite the warming trend with dry conditions continuing, with highs in the 60’s on Monday and then the 70’s by Tuesday. A new storm system will be approaching by next Wednesday, with clouds rolling back in but the rain should hold off for a little while longer as we enjoy some additional warmth.

Try to stay dry once again and have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson