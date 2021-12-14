More mild temps, sunshine flips back to clouds into Wednesday

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: N 3-5 mph, High: 55 (52-59)

Tuesday night: Increasing clouds, becoming partly cloudy. Winds: Light NNE, Low: 34 (30-37)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies. Winds: Light SE, High: 53 (49-56), Low: 42 (39-45)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with spotty rain showers possible. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50’s with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.

Saturday: Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the 30’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with spotty rain showers possible. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with isolated rain/snow showers. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

Sunshine showered down on us yesterday for quite a nice start to the week, to say the least. We’re continuing to see clear skies into this Tuesday morning, giving us a little bit of a morning chill but nowhere near as cold as yesterday morning. Another day filled with sunshine will quickly warm us up from the 20’s and 30’s into the middle and upper 50’s by this afternoon. The high pressure responsible for all the sun and warmth will be moving east tonight, losing its influence on our area. This will allow some clouds to return tonight, and the second half of the week will be on the cloudier side.

Return flow out of the south will kick back in on Wednesday, though it won’t be all that strong. A storm system will be passing well to our north and west, but the edge of this system’s cloud cover will stream in and give us a warm but mostly cloudy day. Another disturbance will follow the same path into Thursday, pushing a warm front in during the day with a cold front arriving at night. Temperatures will soar into the 60’s with the warm front’s arrival, but there will be way too much dry air in place for any rain. We might be able to wring out a shower or two Thursday night with the cold front, but at this point our rain chances look to remain meager.

Over the weekend and into next week is when things get interesting. The cold front mentioned above is expected to stall out near the coast Friday into Saturday. Areas of low pressure are expected to develop along this boundary and create some rain shower activity. Only spotty showers are likely Friday as we wear away at the last of the dry air in place, with our best chance in weeks at sustained rainfall on Saturday. This frontal boundary won’t be going anywhere, so clouds and spotty showers linger around Sunday with much colder air making a return. We’ll be watching next Monday very closely, as another, stronger coastal low will potentially be rolling in with the colder air in place. This could bring about isolated rain/snow showers, so something to track as Christmas slowly approaches.

Have a fantastic and sunny Tuesday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson