Clouds greeted us as we approached the evening hours yesterday, and these clouds haven’t gone anywhere overnight. As a result, we continue to have slightly warmer morning temperatures than the day before, with 50’s very common. Mostly cloudy conditions are going to continue all day long as easterly flow sets up on the northern edge of the coastal low down near the Carolinas. This will keep us a bit cooler across the entire area, but still comfortable. High temperatures will top out near 70 degrees, and for now, showers are expected to hold off and won’t cool us down even more. Overcast skies continue tonight, and with the coastal low starting to move north, some spotty showers will be possible.

As the coastal low moves back onshore, it will begin to faze into the moisture and energy of another storm system approaching from the west, leading to unsettled conditions into the weekend. For Friday, an easterly wind off the ocean will continue to keep things very cloudy and slightly cool, with spotty showers more possible as moisture continues to build. By Saturday, what’s leftover of this decaying low will have moved back overhead, bringing with it more widespread, scattered showers and a few storms. Winds will start to shift to more southerly into the second half of the weekend, which means it will start feeling a little more humid for the first time in a while and we’ll also keep warming up.

With some breaks in the clouds and lower 80’s possible into Sunday, thunderstorms will become even more likely. There will be a good bit of dry time between these storms, but we’ll be dodging rainfall all the way into Monday as a cold front approaches and gets things moving again. A few stronger storms may be possible if this cold front passes by during the peak heating hours Monday afternoon, but this is something to just watch for now since this is still a few days out. Either way, we’ll cool off just a little bit and certainly lose the humidity as high pressure briefly returns for next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Have a great Thursday everyone!

7-Day Forecast:

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies. Winds: ENE 8-12 mph, High: 70 (66-73)

Thursday night: Cloudy with spotty showers possible. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph, Low: 59 (57-62)

Friday: Cloudy with spotty showers and a storm or two possible. Winds: E 5-10 mph, High: 69 (65-72), Low: 62 (60-65)

Saturday: Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the 50’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the 50’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the middle to upper 50’s.