More clouds and showers are in the forecast for Friday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD THURSDAY! TODAY WE HAVE SEEN VARIABLY CLOUDY SKIES, BUT OVERNIGHT SOME SHOWERS ARE POSSIBLE, ESPECIALLY IN THE MOUNTAINS. TEMPERATURES THIS EVENING WILL DROP INTO THE 30S ACROSS THE AREA. FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING, A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR WESTERN GRANT COUNTY, WHERE THE POTENTIAL OF 2 TO 4 INCHES OF SNOW MAY BE SEEN. AT THE ONSET, SNOW MAY MIX WITH RAIN EARLY FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH MID-MORNING, BEFORE TRANSITIONING OVER TO ALL SNOW. AS FOR RAIN SHOWERS, AMOUNTS WILL AVERAGE AROUND A QUARTER INCH, SO LIGHT AMOUNTS FOR ALL AREAS TO END THE WEEK. ONCE THE COLD FRONT MOVES EAST, WINDS WILL INCREASE AND BECOME GUSTY FRIDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING.

HIGH PRESSURE WILL MOVE OVERHEAD OVER THE WEEKEND, SO THERE WILL BE PLENTY OF SUNSHINE, BUT IT WILL BE MUCH COOLER ON SATURDAY, DUE TO THOSE GUSTY NW WINDS. LOWS WILL BE IN THE 20S TO LOW 30S. SUNDAY WILL START OUT ON THE COOL SIDE BUT WILL WARM RAPIDLY THROUGHOUT THE AFTERNOON, TOPPING OUT ON EITHER SIDE OF 60. MONDAY WILL BE EVEN MILDER, WITH TEMPERATURES IN THE MID-60S AND POTENTIALLY APPROACHING 70 (NORMAL HIGHS ARE STILL IN THE UPPER 40S/LOWER 50S), BUT CLOUDS WILL BE ON THE INCREASE MONDAY NIGHT GOING INTO TUESDAY. A WEAK STORM WILL APPROACH OUR AREA MIDWEEK, BRINGING SCATTERED SHOWERS AND POTENTIALLY SOME THUNDERSTORMS BEFORE DRYING OUT AND TURNING COLDER.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SPOT SHOWERS BY DAYBREAK. LOWS IN THE 30S. SOUTHEAST 7 MPH.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS. HIGHS FROM THE MID-30S TO THE MID-40S.

SATURDAY: AM CLOUDS/MOUNTAIN SNOW SHOWERS THEN MOSTLY SUNNY AND CHILLY. HIGHS IN THE LOW 40S.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND MILDER. HIGHS APPROACHING 60 DEGREES.

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH INCREASING CLOUDS. HIGHS IN THE MID-60S.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS LIKELY. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID-60S.

THURSDAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS WITH POSSIBLE THUNDERSHOWER. HIGHS IN THE MID-50S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!