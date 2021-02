After seeing 2-4 inches of snowfall on Monday, it brings into question how fast we will warm-up midweek. While not all of us will see the 60s on Wednesday, temperatures will begin to slightly warm above the average.

While we rise above the average during the middle part of the week, we will cool down closer to the average for the end of the week into the weekend, but we will see a chance of rain then winds late in the weekend into the start of the next work week.