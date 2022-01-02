Monday’s commute looks tricky

Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s Sunday morning with Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Watches in effect overnight. Massive amounts of cold air will arrive overnight, and an extra bit of moisture could lead to snowfall late Sunday and continue throughout Monday morning.

Areas south of I-66 will likely see the most impacts in our region, with more significant concerns on I-81 south of Harrisonburg. Roanoke, Virginia, may see the most snow from this winter storm. The forecast is constantly changing, but I generally think we may see the lighter side of what is being predicted by some forecast models. Today’s highs are in the 50s and 60s, and while we do have massive amounts of colder air moving in, it will take a bit more extra time for roads to coat with ice or snow, given how warm the atmosphere is is today.

Moisture with the cold air will make or break how much wintry precipitation the system will put out. While most of the snowfall looks south of I-66, we could see that quickly change if the system tracks a bit more northward. The DC metro will likely need to take extra precautions beforehand. Areas along the Mason-Dixon Line may only see a few flurries to a dusting unless the system follows a more northerly path. Regardless of the event’s outcome, give yourself plenty of time to get to work Monday safely.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 50s and 60s with temperatures dropping overnight.

Monday: Early morning mix of rain and snow with highs only topping off in the 30s with windy conditions.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the 30s and 40s.

Wednesday: Building clouds with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain and snow overnight. Highs will be in the 40s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with an early morning mix of snow, sleet, or freezing rain. Highs only in the 30s.

Saturday: A chilly morning with lows in the teens and 20s. Highs will be in the 30s.

Have a good week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen