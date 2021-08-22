Mix of clouds from Henri, most stay dry beyond an isolated thundershower

While Henri will not bring all of us rain, we may still see clouds from the system as we head throughout the day. We will start the week with a mix of clouds, but sunnier skies come in as we head into Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs return into the 90s as early as Monday. Another heatwave is likely this week before the rain comes and gives us a brief break from the heat next weekend.

We are looking for the opportunity for a shower late this week but could see rain early Monday morning for the DC metro. The window for rain comes late in the afternoon, with a slightly increased chance of an isolated shower Sunday evening.

Areas east of the Blue Ridge mountains may see rain as we return to work Monday. A few more isolated to scattered pop-ups may occur Monday afternoon and evening. Dry and sunny conditions for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 80s. There is a chance of rain during the evening hours, but it will only be isolated in nature.

Monday: A few morning showers with a mix of clouds with an isolated pop-up possible during the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Tuesday: Sunny, hot, and humid with highs in the 90s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the 90s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain late. Highs will be in the 90s.

Friday: A mix of sun and clouds with a possible thunderstorm. Highs will be in the 90s.

Saturday: A lingering shower with highs in the 80s.

Have a wonderful week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen