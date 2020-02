Mild morning, turning colder Thursday night

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD WEDNESDAY! TONIGHT, A COLD FRONT WILL RETURN NORTH, BRINGING SCATTERED RAIN SHOWERS TO THE AREA LATER THIS EVENING AND THROUGH THE NIGHT. THE SHOWERS AND IN SOME CASES THE HEAVIER RAIN WILL LINGER THROUGH THE FIRST HALF OF YOUR THURSDAY, WITH GRADUAL CLEARING INTO THURSDAY NIGHT. TEMPERATURES THIS EVENING, WITH CLOUDS AROUND ARE FORECAST TO BE IN THE 40S, WITH MID 50 DEGREE READINGS THURSDAY AFTERNOON, BEFORE THE COLD FRONT PASSES THROUGH.

AS THE STORM SYSTEM DEPARTS OUR AREA THURSDAY NIGHT, MUCH COLDER AIR RUSHES IN BEHIND IT AS CANADIAN HIGH PRESSURE BUILDS OVERHEAD. ON VALENTINE’S DAY, COLD HIGH PRESSURE REASSERTS ITSELF TO THE AREA, RESULTING IN THE THERMOMETER DROPPING AND BREEZY CONDITIONS. THE COLD SNAP; HOWEVER, WILL BE VERY QUICK TO LEAVE, AS MOST AREAS WILL SEE AND FEEL MILDER AIR MOVING BACK TO THE AREA LATE IN THE WEEKEND.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: CLOUDY WITH RAIN DEVELOPING. LOWS: 35-43. SOUTH WINDS AT 5 TO 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: MORNING RAIN GIVES WAY TO AFTERNOON CLEARING. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 50S.

FRIDAY: SUNNY, WINDY, AND COLD. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 20S TO LOW 30S.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 30S.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID-40S.

MONDAY: INCREASING CLOUDINESS WITH LATE SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 50 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF RAIN. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 50S.

WEDNESDAY: BECOMING MOSTLY SUNNY AND TURNING COLDER. HIGHS AROUND 40 DEGREES.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!