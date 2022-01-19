Mild for a brief time, wet snow accumulation likely tonight

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and mild with rain showers moving in this evening. Winds: SSW 8-12 mph, High: 45 (41-48)

Wednesday night: Cloudy with rain showers before midnight, switching over to wet snow in the early morning hours. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph, Low: 29 (26-32)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and breezy with AM mixed precipitation, mainly wet snow. Winds: NNW 10-20 mph, High: 33 (29-36), Low: 13 (9-16)

Friday: Partly cloudy and cold. Highs will be in the 20’s with lows in the lower to middle teens.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with coastal snow showers early. Highs will be in the middle to upper 20’s with lows in the teens.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 30’s with lows in the middle to upper teens.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s with lows in the upper teens to lower 20’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 30’s with lows in the upper teens to lower 20’s.

Forecast Discussion

At long last, the wind has finally relaxed a good bit. High pressure was the main help with this, and this same ridge provided us with some clearing overnight, which allowed temperatures to fall back into the 20’s this morning. With southerly winds set to kick up on the western side of this high today, we’ll see a very brief return of mild air. We’ll top out in the 40’s this afternoon, certainly a nice break from all the cold, even if it doesn’t last all that long. Skies are already cloudy once again, as a clipper system is going to roll in tonight. Given the quick burst of warm temperatures, we’ll start out with just rain this evening, staying as just rain toward midnight.

As temperatures start to fall, we’ll see this rain transition to a wet snow during the early morning hours on Thursday, continuing until the mid-morning. This isn’t going to be a high-impact system by any means, but a couple of inches of accumulation is possible, enough to make for a slower start to your Thursday. So, be prepared for slushy roadways and give yourself some extra time tomorrow. After this snow ends, yet another round of bitter cold arctic air is set to move in. We’ll bottom out into the single digits and teens Thursday night, with highs only in the 20’s Friday. It will be just as cold, if not colder, with the core of a Canadian high pressure just north of us Friday night.

Yesterday it was mentioned that we were watching a coastal system for Saturday, as one of the three long-range models showed the possibility of a decent bit of snow for our area. As is typically the case with time, this model changed course and fell in line with the other models on a solution that keeps this storm well to our south. The strong area of high pressure to the north and a bit of a weaker reinforcing piece of energy are to thank for this, as a change in either of these could have meant a different setup. So, expect some snow showers along and east of I-95 into Saturday morning, with just plenty of clouds for the rest of us. Waves of cold air continue to show themselves straight into the middle of next week, with very little precipitation likely with those for now.

Have a great Wednesday and watch that snow for tonight!

Meteorologist Damon Matson