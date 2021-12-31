Mild and dry New Year’s Eve, rain returns tonight

New Year’s Eve: Morning fog and mist will give way to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon. Winds: S 5-10 mph, High: 58 (55-60)

Friday night: Cloudy with rain showers arriving and becoming steady through the night. Winds: SSE 4-8 mph, Low: 50 (47-52)

New Year’s Day: Cloudy with steady rain. Winds: S 8-12 mph, High: 64 (61-68), Low: 52 (50-55)

Sunday: Cloudy and getting windy with scattered rain showers. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s with lows in the 20’s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the 30’s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the middle to upper 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

Happy New Year’s Eve! It looks like we’re ending 2021 on quite the mild note, no big change from the way it’s been most of December. Warm temperatures and calm conditions overnight have led to widespread fog and mist this morning, enough for a Dense Fog Advisory to be issued. Visibility will remain low through mid-morning before this fog starts to lift, so take it slow out there. After a bit of clearing, it will be a pretty nice day overall, warm enough to have some of those New Year’s Eve plans outside if you’d like! All this warmth is loading up in front of a warm front that’s set to arrive tonight. Showers will kick off around 9-11 PM and turn steadier and steadier after the stroke of midnight.

If you already chose to have a bit of a lazy day for the first of the year, the weather certainly will make that choice seem like a great one. Rain is set to continue throughout most of New Year’s Day, only letting up for a brief time here and there. All this rain will be extremely beneficial after how dry most of the area has been, so we’re not expecting any flooding issues with this. Soggy weather will continue into Sunday, just tapering to gusty showers as the cold front with this storm system rolls in. The wind will pick up quite a bit behind this front, and rapidly push in colder air to end the weekend. Thankfully, almost all the precipitation will be gone, so a transition over to snow is unlikely at this point, but there could be some mountain snow showers here and there.

This sudden change back to colder air will be quite the shock to the system, especially after how warm it has been. Low temperatures will fall into the teens and 20’s Sunday and Monday night, with highs only in the 30’s on Monday. On top of that, it will still be blustery, with wind chills down in the teens. Strong high pressure will arrive shortly after, giving us a lot of sunshine and gradually warming us back up through the middle of next week. We’ll be watching for our next possible storm system across the area late next Thursday.

Have a great New Year’s Eve and a Happy New Year!

Meteorologist Damon Matson