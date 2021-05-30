Memorial Day looks sunny and comfortable after a chilly morning

After a weekend of clouds and chilly weather, Monday will be sunny, with highs returning into the 70s. Highs will continue to drive closer to normal for this time of year on Tuesday and Wednesday but will begin to go above as we head into next weekend.

Showers and storms Thursday and Friday will reinforce heat and humidity over next weekend. Beyond 7-days, we are likely to continue to be above average with a dry to an average amount of rainfall. We are beginning to keep an eye on the drought monitor as many regions before the rain saw dry conditions.

The dry to the average trend of rain will likely return to above-average to wet conditions over the next few months as more heat and humidity begin to head our way. Still, you may have to water your garden between now and the next rain to keep plants ahead of nature if we happen not to see enough rainfall over the next week or so.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Memorial Day: Partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 70s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds with a slight chance of a shower late. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s.

Thursday: A chance of thunderstorms with highs in the 80s.

Friday: More showers and storms with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Saturday: A chance of a thundershower. Highs will be in the 80s.

Sunday: A mix of clouds with highs in the 80s.

Have a wonderful week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen