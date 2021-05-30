Memorial Day forecast turns sunny and bright

Snapshot forecast for Sunday may come with a chance of rain with cloud cover for most of the day. Sunnier skies and we begin to dry out on Memorial Day.

Cool, cloudy, and grey conditions are in for Sunday, with a chance of a light shower. Monday turns sunny and bright after seeing a weekend of clouds. Sunshine will be in the forecast as we return to work Tuesday. Temperatures will jump out of the 50s Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures in the 70s. A few locations may hit 80 on Tuesday.

Clouds will begin to build back for Wednesday. There will be a chance of a thundershower. Showers and storms will come into the forecast for Thursday and Friday, with temperatures on either side of 80 degrees. Rainfall this week, according to climate trends, will be lesser.

Current weather models only show a max of about three-quarters of an inch compared to the inch plus rain we saw this past Friday. Thursday and Friday’s rain this coming week may only produce a quarter to a half an inch of rain. This week will not be as much of a washout as this past Friday into early Saturday was.

While temperatures remained below average for the weekend, we return to normal for the first half of the week. We begin to trend above the average late week and into next weekend.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light showers. Highs will be in the 50s.

Memorial Day: Partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 70s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a thundershower. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s.

Thursday: A chance of showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80s.

Friday: Another chance of storms. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of thundershowers. Highs will be in the 80s.

Have a good week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen