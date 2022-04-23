Nice and warm conditions will follow us into the weekend, but a cold front will come as we head into the next work week. Highs will be in the 80s Sunday and Monday, but a cold front Tuesday will bring us rain and cool off midweek. On Wednesday, highs will be in the 50s, with lows going back down into the 30s Thursday morning. Temperatures will rebound as we go into next weekend.

With the heat of the day Sunday, there does a rise a chance of a few pop-up thundershowers during the afternoon highs will warm up quite a bit. While there is only a slight chance of rain Sunday, a better chance of rain comes Tuesday with a cold front. It doesn’t look to be an overtly soggy week, but we will at least see a quarter to a half inch of rain.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a possible pop-up thundershower during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the 80s.

Monday: Partly sunny with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Tuesday: Overcast skies with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the 70s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with highs only in the 50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with highs in the 60s.

Friday: Partly sunny with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen