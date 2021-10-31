Massive cool down Tuesday

Clouds will begin to clear Sunday after a cloudy end to the week. Highs will rise into the low to mid-60s around the region. Monday, we return to sunshine, but clouds will build back into the area Tuesday with a passing front. Watch for rain Tuesday and prepare for a deep freeze as we head into the middle of the week.

Lows on Wednesday and Thursday mornings will be in the low to mid-30s. Our first frost will be possible during midweek. While we have a clear day for Wednesday, clouds will build back into the region Thursday and Friday. While we look to be dry Thursday and Friday, sprinkles of rain are possible, along with a flurry of snow early on in the morning or late at night.

We return to partly sunny skies next weekend, with temperatures likely to remain below average.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies to start with gradual clearing throughout the day. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the 50s.

Wednesday: Possible frost in the morning with mostly sunny skies during the day. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Thursday: Clouds build back with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Friday: Cloudy skies with a sprinkling of rain or a flake of snow early in the morning or late in the evening. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 50s.

Have a good week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen