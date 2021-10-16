A few showers and storms on Saturday, October 16, 2021, will be strong to severe.

Clouds roll in with showers and storms Saturday afternoon, with a few being strong to severe. A marginal risk of severe weather is possible with heavy rains and strong, potentially damaging winds. Showers and storms will be along a cold front, bringing us cool, crisp, and breezy fall conditions Sunday and Monday.

While highs will rebound into the 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week, morning temperatures will still be pleasant. The weather this week will be quiet with sunny skies and comfortable conditions. Clouds will build, however, late week into next weekend, giving us a slight chance of precipitation.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Overcast skies with a marginal risk of severe weather. A few storms may be intense with heavy rains and winds. Highs will be in the 70s.

Sunday: Cool and breezy. Partly cloudy skies with highs in the 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Tuesday: Sunny skies with highs rebounding into the 70s. Mornings should still be cool and crisp, with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Wednesday: Cool and crisp to start with highs reaching into the mid to upper 70s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower. The morning will be slightly milder, with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen

Connect with Derek on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.