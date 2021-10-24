Marginal risk of severe weather Monday

We are left with cloud cover after a few morning showers Sunday morning. Areas along the Mason-Dixon line and spots to the north and west may see another opportunity for light rain late Sunday before a cold front gives the entire region rainfall Monday.

With Monday’s rain, we also have the opportunity for storms. A few may be severe. The Storm Prediction Center has the region under a marginal risk of severe weather to begin your workweek. Gusty winds will be back behind the cold front, which will follow us into Tuesday with a possible leftover shower.

Drier conditions come Wednesday before our next round of rain, sometime late Thursday or Friday. A few showers late next week may carry over into next weekend. Stay tuned!

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies with a possible sprinkling of rain. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Monday: A mix of sun and clouds with a chance of showers and storms. Highs will be in the 70s.

Tuesday: Clouds to start with a leftover shower. Winds will gust. Highs will be in the 60s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with highs in the 60s.

Thursday: Increasing clouds with a slight chance of rain late. Highs will be in the 60s.

Friday: Our next big chance for rain. Highs will be in the 60s.

Saturday: A mix of clouds with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the 60s.

Have a good week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen