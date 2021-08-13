Marginal risk of severe weather Friday afternoon and evening

The National Hurricane Center put out Tropical Storm Warnings for the Flordia Keys and south Florida Friday morning. Impacts from Fred could impact our region during the middle part of the week. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 90s with heat index values up to 109.

A marginal risk of severe weather is possible during the afternoon and evening time. Another chance of showers and storms is possible south and east of DC Saturday. After the cold front pushes through on Saturday, temperatures drop for next week.

Temperatures next week will be in the 80s, which is close to the average for this time of year. Highs will begin to rise after Fred passes over the region mid to late week.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Friday: Partly cloudy skies with showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s with heat index values in the 105-109.

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds with a chance of showers and storms DC southward. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with highs in the 80s.

Monday: A hit or miss chance of rain with highs in the middle 80s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a hit or miss chance of showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80s.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and clouds with showers and storms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Have a fantastic Friday

Meteorologist Derek Bowen