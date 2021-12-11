Marginal risk of severe weather

Strong winds are likely later today as a cold front moves through the region. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 1 a.m. Sunday. Wind gusts this afternoon could reach up to 45 mph, increasing to 55 mph this evening as the system moves through the region. Along with the wind, the DC metro area could see a few storms turn severe with winds over 60 mph. Highs DC southward will be in the 70s today. Highs across the valleys will be in the 60s.

Cool and breezy conditions will come and go rather quickly. While Sunday’s weather will be close to the average for the time of year, highs will bounce back above the average returning to work on Monday. Sunny skies will be with us for half of the week, but clouds will build into the second half of the week as we head into next weekend.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of a few strong to severe thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Sunday: Cool and breezy, with highs only in the 40s.

Monday: Sunny skies with highs in the 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with highs in the middle 50s.

Thursday: Increasing clouds with highs in the 60s. A slight chance of a shower late.

Friday: An early morning sprinkle of rain, then partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Have a good weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen