Mainly dry to start the week, but a few showers are possible in Southern Maryland

Good Sunday! After yesterday’s showers and storms, dry conditions were seen today and will continue tonight. It will also be noticeably cooler compared to preceding nights, with lows ranging from the upper 50s in the mountains to the lower 70s around the Beltway and the Bay.

High pressure to our north will continue to keep the area dry and continue to keep Saturday’s front south to start the week. As a result, we’ll have a relatively quiet stretch of weather, with seasonable temperatures and humidity levels, along with a mix of sun and clouds.

On Wednesday, another cold front will move across our region during the afternoon, producing a few showers and maybe a brief thunderstorm. High pressure, once again, briefly returns for Thursday before another cold front visits the area to end the week.

Next weekend, the region could see some on and off showers and storms as several fronts’ pass through the area, bringing more scattered thundershowers. Stay with WDVM all week to keep you updated on the timing of any wet weather.

It will be a much nicer night for a barbeque. Pleasant temps and comfortable humidity will be with us tonight. Scott Sumner

Here’s a look at the forecast for Monday night’s game between the Nationals and The Florida Marlins. -ssumner@localdvm.com

Tonight: Variably cloudy. Lows range from 56-69.

Monday: Mainly dry with a few isolated t-showers. Highs in the 80s to near 90 degrees.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Pleasant. Highs around 90 degrees.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Highs around 90 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with spot t-storms. Highs around 90 degrees.

Weekend: Variably cloudy with scattered t-storms. Highs around 90 degrees.

Have a great rest of the day!

Meteorologist Scott Sumner