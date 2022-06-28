Light showers continued here and there yesterday afternoon, but it’s since cleared out nicely overnight. There’s still some warmer air near the coastline, but most of us are waking up to a crisp Tuesday morning. As high pressure settles in, we can expect decently warm temperatures near 80 degrees and very low humidity, for a very rare comfortable day in late June. We’ll see a fair amount of sunshine, but a disturbance dropping out of the Great Lakes will produce some high cloud cover and filter that sunshine toward the evening. Partly cloudy skies continue tonight as temperatures start to rebound.

The mercury will climb all the way back into the middle and upper 80’s tomorrow with a southerly wind developing, but plenty of dry air should keep us very sunny and still decently comfortable. This dry air is worth mentioning because another weak disturbance will do its best to spark up a few showers and storms in the added warmth tomorrow. One or two showers could develop, but at this point, it looks like the air will be too dry for anything to fire up. Another couple of sunny days are in store Thursday and Friday, but humidity will be revving up quite a bit, and we’ll be heading back into the 90’s as well for a very sweltering start to the holiday weekend.

Right as those grills get fired up and the yards are set up for 4th of July celebrations, we’re looking at a cold front dropping into the region this weekend. The arrival time of this front is still a bit in question, but it looks like it will be arriving late Saturday into Sunday morning. This means we will have another hot and humid one on Saturday with showers and storms firing up in the afternoon. Sunday will feature more clouds and slightly cooler temperatures as the front tries to drop south of us, with continued chances of rain. By the 4th of July itself, this front will still likely be close by, but just far enough away for a little additional dry time. Still, gear up for the chance of isolated showers and storms for your holiday celebrations.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

7-Day Forecast:

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: NNW 4-8 mph, High: 80 (76-83)

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: Light S, Low: 60 (56-64)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: SW 4-8 mph, High: 87 (83-90), Low: 63 (59-66)

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90’s with lows in the lower to middle 70’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with scattered PM showers and storms. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.

4th of July: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.