Lots of clouds but still no rain as winter begins

1st Day of Winter: Cloudy skies. Winds: NE 3-5 mph, High: 46 (41-48)

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy skies. Winds: Var. 4-8 mph, Low: 28 (25-31)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and blustery. Winds: NW 15-25 mph, Gusts: 30-35 mph, High: 45 (41-48), Low: 24 (20-27)

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Christmas Eve: Mostly cloudy with spotty rain showers possible late. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Christmas Day: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50’s with lows in the middle to upper 30’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50’s with lows in the 30’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40’s with lows in the lower to middle 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

Fall officially wrapped up yesterday, and it certainly felt like we were transitioning over to winter. Temperatures stayed below seasonal averages for the first time in a couple of weeks, even as we enjoyed a lot of sunshine. Today will be the opposite of that in a way, firstly because we’ll see a little more warmth return across the area as we get back to the middle and upper 40’s. The other big change is that clouds have returned, and it’s going to be a very overcast day. A storm system well to the south is the cause of these clouds, and while it will look like it wants to rain any precipitation from this system will stay well to the south. Mostly cloudy skies and chilly conditions continue tonight.

We’ll be stuck between this departing coastal system and a cold front that will be swinging out of the Great Lakes tomorrow, creating some rather blustery conditions. Gusts as high as 30-35 mph will be accompanied by slightly chillier temperatures as we get into the end of the week. High pressure will be slowly building in again though, which should bring an end to the wind Wednesday night. Partly cloudy skies can be expected tomorrow, with lots of sunshine on Thursday. Heading toward Christmas, we’re watching the very active pattern situated over the West Coast and how some of that energy interacts with the overall atmospheric flow into the weekend.

Much like yesterday’s forecast, it looks like a piece of this West Coast energy will turn into a storm system that will head toward the Great Lakes for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. At the very least, cloudy skies will be back for both days, and temperatures are still looking to warm all the way into the upper 50’s for Christmas Day. Rain chances still look spotty at best, with the soggiest conditions likely to occur Friday night. So, as you nestle in to prepare and open some presents, you’re likely to see some raindrops falling, and certainly not any snow. Breezy conditions kick in Sunday, with a bit of clearing but continued warmth. We could see additional rain showers into early next week, but this bears watching.

Have a great Tuesday everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson