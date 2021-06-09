Looking ahead, there is a break in this summer weather pattern, and it should arrive this weekend

Good Wednesday! Inclement weather should wind down later this evening, although some showers may try to linger overnight, and once again it will be warm and humid. Forecasted overnight lows look to range from in the lower 60s to lower 70s for most. Thursday as a large Bermuda High off the east coast continues to pump warm and humid air into the region, a backdoor front is expected to drop into our region and become the focus for the development of thunderstorms. The threat for severe weather will once again be limited but I can’t completely rule out some gusty winds with any particular storm cell. Expect daytime temperatures Thursday to range from the low 80s to the lower 90s. Friday morning, the front will be to our south and cooler temperatures and lower humidity levels will be in place. With the front stalling across the area, a soaking rainfall associated with overrunning rain could lead to isolated instances of flooding. In general, Friday should be a dreary day, with low clouds, rain, and much cooler temperatures.

By the start of the weekend, the front will sink further south, allowing for any chance of significant rainfall to decrease quite substantially and rays of sunshine to peek through the clouds. Sunday starts out mostly dry, but there appears that another front could bring back showers and thunderstorms to the, especially northwest of the I-95 corridor late in the day. Monday, weak high pressure will try to build in behind the Sunday front, thus, an overall drying trend is expected.

Rain chances stay with us until the start of the weekend. Drier conditions are more favorable to appear next week. – ssumner@localdvm.com

Here’s a look at your hour-by-hour temperatures/weather forecast if your heading to the Orioles game tonight. Enjoy! – ssumner@localdvm.com

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance for a passing shower or t-shower, warm and humid. Patchy fog possible overnight. Lows range from 61-72 degrees.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Hot & humid. Highs from the mid-80s to lower 90s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs around 80 degrees.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with afternoon/evening t-storms. Highs in the mid-80s.

Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid-80s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Have a great rest of the day!