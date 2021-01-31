Snow arrives in the LocalDVM region

An early Sunday morning look at conditions in Montgomery County, Maryland:
A mid-morning peek of your weather in Falls Church, Virginia:
VIDEO: Winter Storm Warning in effect for Sunday: Check out your LocalForecast Maps!
LIVE from across the D.C. metro, Valleys, and Mountains.
An early Sunday morning look at conditions in Montgomery County, Maryland:
A mid-morning peek of your weather in Falls Church, Virginia:
VIDEO: Winter Storm Warning in effect for Sunday: Check out your LocalForecast Maps!
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App