Snow arrives in the LocalDVM region

While most of us will at least see 4-8 inches of snow, some areas could see more or less depending on localized factors. We continue to track snow's potential to transition over to a rain-snow mix, with some locations seeing icy conditions from freezing rain.

While most will see a glaze of ice, some may see a light coating up to a tenth of an inch. However, some may see moderate icing up to a quarter of an inch overnight Sunday into early Monday. Expect icy roadways late Sunday night and a prolonged Monday morning commute. Many across the area may not see their Winter Storm Warnings expire until early Tuesday.