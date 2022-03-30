Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a light wintry mix early, then clearing out some and warming up. Winds: SSE 10-15 mph, High: 59 (54-62)

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers late. Winds: S 10-15 mph, Low: 50 (48-53)

Thursday: Cloudy with rain and wind with storms also possible, some with strong, damaging wind gusts. Winds: SSW 15-25 mph, Gusts: 30-40 mph, High: 73 (70-76), Low: 48 (43-51)

Friday: Partly cloudy with isolated AM showers. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50’s with lows in the 30’s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the middle to upper 30’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers possible late. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Forecast Discussion

Our weather roller coaster continues! Tuesday was cool and sunny, but with some of this colder air still lingering around this morning as a warm front crosses through, we’re dealing with some light wintry precipitation. This has been picked up on radar crossing the mountains of WV and MD as of 4 AM, though surface observations were mostly picking up on light rain or just plain dry conditions. For the most part, we all may see a few flakes here and there, but along and west of I-81 is where this light precipitation may be sustained enough for some light ice/snow accumulation. Watch for slick conditions into the mid-morning, but after that we warm all the way up toward 60 degrees this afternoon. Clouds will stick around into tonight as we await the arrival of showers into Thursday morning.

Tomorrow will be an active day, with a very strong cold front crossing the region with plenty of warmth and energy out ahead of it. A Slight Risk (Level 2/5) for severe weather exists and has been centered more toward the heart of our viewing area as a result, with strong winds being the main threat. An initial wave of rain will roll through in the morning, then we’ll warm up into the 70’s by the afternoon. Along the actual front is where the strongest line of gusty rain will be located, with some thunderstorms possibly embedded within that. Gusts outside of any storms could reach 30-40 mph, with gusts even higher within any storms, enough to possibly cause tree damage and power outages.

Showers will slowly taper off into Friday morning as sunshine and more seasonal temperatures return with high pressure for the weekend. A weak low pressure center will pass by on Sunday, but many of us will stay dry but cloudy. Tuesday also features a small rain chance late in the day as we gear up for the next stronger, soggy system next Wednesday. Temperatures will continue to hover in the lower 60’s during the day and lower 40’s at night.

Stay safe out there and have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson