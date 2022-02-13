Light to moderate snow amounts across the Greater Washington region

While snowfall reports inside the DC metro have been generally less than an inch, places across the Greater Washington area have seen one if not two inches of snowfall! While the bulk of the snow has come and gone, a few flurries are possible across DC and Baltimore through the early afternoon. Clouds will clear partly overnight, sending lows into the teens and 20s.

Temperatures will bounce back above average as we head beyond midweek. Highs will rebound closer to average Tuesday and after seeing temperatures cooler than average Sunday and Monday. Thursday’s high will reach the 60s before the rain comes and cools temperatures back down to end the week. Temperatures will be near average for Friday and next weekend.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Early morning snow with cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 30s.

Monday: A chilly start with lows in the teens and 20s. Highs will be in the 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs closer to average. Temperatures will begin in the 20s and rise into the 40s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with winds picking up by the afternoon. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s.

Thursday: Rain likely with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Friday: Cooler but closer to average, a bit breezy, with highs in the 40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with highs in the 40s.

Have a good week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen