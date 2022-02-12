Light to moderate amounts of snow early Sunday morning

After a tease of spring, winter will make a quick return with heavy amounts of snow likely to the southwest along the I-81 and I-64 corridors. If we are lucky, we may see 1-2 inches, but generally, most locations will see less than an inch. More measurable snow will be areas south and west south of I-66 west of I-95. Areas toward Harrisonburg and Charlottesville will see moderate snow, while Staunton and Lexington look to see the heaviest amounts.

After the snowfall, temperatures will be bitterly cold Monday, with lows in the teens and highs in the 30s! We rebound into the 40s and 50s midweek before the rain comes Thursday. Highs Thursday are supposed to be near 60 degrees, but a cold front will cool us off Friday into next weekend. Stay tuned for the latest!

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Cloudy skies with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Sunday: Overcast skies with light snowfall during the morning. Highs will be in the 30s.

Monday: Cold with morning lows in the teens with highs in the 30s.

Tuesday: Sunny skies with highs bouncing back into the 40s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the 50s.

Thursday: Rainfall will likely be with highs in the 60s.

Friday: Rain early before temperatures drop. Highs will be in the 50s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen