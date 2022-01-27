Light snow at best Friday night into Saturday

Our chance to see moderate amounts of snow are falling as the system appears to push further out to sea, but any veering of the system could bring more or fewer impacts to the Eastern Shore of the Chesapeake. The most significant snow with this system will be along the Jersey shoreline up to Cape Cod. At best, our region will see light snow with another cool down for the weekend.

As we head into the following week, temperatures will warm up into the 40s, if not 50s, by the middle portion of the workweek. While we will see temperatures trend slightly above average, climate models suggest this will be sort lived falling back towards normal over the next 8-14 days. It will be interesting to watch if we see an increased chance of precipitation after Wednesday as clouds begin to build. Stay tuned for the latest!

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Friday: A chance of light snowfall during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with flurries early. Highs will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Sunday: Partly sunny with highs in the 30s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with highs in the 30s and 40s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with highs in the 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Have a terrific Thursday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen