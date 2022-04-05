Tuesday: Cloudy with scattered light showers early, turning to a steady rain by this evening. Winds: SSE 5-10 mph, High: 60 (54-63)

Tuesday night: Cloudy and breezy at times with a steady, soaking rain. Winds: E 10-15 mph, Low: 50 (47-53)

Wednesday: Cloudy with scattered AM showers, then drier conditions the rest of the day. Winds: Var. 8-12 mph, High: 66 (63-69), Low: 52 (50-55)

Thursday: Cloudy with rain and a few storms possible. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Friday: Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the middle to upper 30’s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers in the valleys, snow showers in the mountains. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the 30’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Forecast Discussion

As the day wore on, it was more and more clear that we have unsettled weather on the way with all the clouds rolling back in. We’ve stayed cloudy and a bit mild overnight, but showers have held off for the moment. Heading into the morning commute, a line of showers extending through WV will move east and create soggy conditions across the I-66 corridor and into the DC metro. This line of showers is going to be along a warm front that will push north through the day, sending these showers south to north. Everyone will end up seeing some light rain by mid-day, with steadier showers slowly building in by this evening. The center of the storm system creating this warm front will cross through tonight, and with a perfect combination of lift and moisture, we’ll see a soaking rain all night long.

We’ve been rather dry across most of the area, so flooding isn’t much of a concern with this batch of steady rain. That’s especially true because by tomorrow around mid-morning the last showers should be wrapping up. We’ll stay cloudy but should end up dry most of your Wednesday, and we transition between storm systems. The next low pressure center will roll in Wednesday night, stalling out to our northwest but still pushing a cold front through on Thursday. Steady rain will begin close to sunrise and continue most of the day. The ingredients aren’t looking the best for storm development, except for over far southern MD. That being said, a few storms can’t be ruled out.

This batch of rain could drop another inch or so in localized spots, so there could be a flood threat Thursday depending on how much rain we get later tonight. Something to watch for sure, but almost all the steady rain chances will be done by Friday. A massive upper-level trough will linger overhead Friday and Saturday, which will be enough to keep scattered light showers around both days, with some flakes even possible over the mountains as temperatures cool down a little bit. Some sunshine and warmth finally return as the weekend ends and we enter next week, bringing an end to the longest stretch of soggy weather we’ve had in a while.

Stay dry if you can and have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson