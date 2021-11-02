Light precipitation moves through, first freeze expected tonight

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with AM mountain flakes and light rainfall across the rest of the area. Winds: NW 3-5 mph, High: 49 (45-52)

Tuesday night: Clearing skies and becoming rather cold. Winds: Light NW, Low: 32 (28-35)

Wednesday: Morning sunshine with clouds returning later. Winds: NNW 5-10 mph, High: 51 (47-54), Low: 34 (30-37)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the lower to middle 30’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50’s with lows in the 30’s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the 30’s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the middle to upper 30’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50’s with lows in the middle to upper 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

Our week and the month of November started off nicely yesterday with plenty of sunshine and it wasn’t too chilly. Hopefully everyone enjoyed it, because it’s already turning downhill this morning. Temperatures have fallen into the 30’s over the mountains and 40’s elsewhere, with a weak disturbance pushing clouds in. Some light precipitation is beginning to fall, mostly as a light rain. If temperatures remain cold enough, we could see some snow mixing in with the rain over the mountains west of I-81, but thankfully ground conditions are warm enough that this shouldn’t accumulate. Light rain will continue straight into the mid-afternoon, even after any snow stops, keeping us damp and chilly into tonight.

The big story after this disturbance is when skies clear out tonight. With calm winds likely as well, it’s going to be turning rather cold, enough for the first hard frost and freeze of the year. A Freeze Warning is now in place for everyone west of I-95, with a Frost Advisory even expanding over to the coast. With upper 20’s and lower 30’s looking very likely at this point, we’ll likely see an end to the growing season, finally.

Beyond this, the forecast is going to be a rather simple one the rest of the week. High pressure will stay anchored in place at the surface, with a massive trough in the upper levels continuing to push chilly air out of Canada. A coastal low will hug the Southeast coastline toward the weekend, but models continue to trend in a dry direction across our area. Other than a slight increase in cloud cover Thursday, sunshine should win out straight through the weekend. Chilly, slightly below-average temperatures will persist, with highs in the 50’s and lows hovering around the freezing mark. We’ll start to warm up a little bit as a slight transition starts to take shape early next week.

Stay warm and dry out there and have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson