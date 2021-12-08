Light AM snow mixes with rain, wraps up this afternoon

Wednesday: Cloudy with light snow showers early, mixing in with some light rain into the afternoon. Winds: SSE 3-5 mph, High: 40 (37-44)

Wednesday night: Clearing early, with clouds returning late. Winds: NW 5-10 mph, Low: 25 (22-29)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies. Winds: SSW 4-8 mph, High: 42 (38-45), Low: 33 (30-36)

Friday: Cloudy with spotty rain showers possible. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Saturday: Cloudy with rain and some wind. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50’s with lows in the lower to middle 30’s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the lower to middle 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

Clouds and chilly temperatures have lingered around through the night, and now light snow is pushing into the area from the west. Temperatures are just cold enough that we should see only snow for the first few hours this morning. As these flakes fall, they should melt quickly but could refreeze, so watch out for slick spots on the roads. Light rain will start mixing in later in the morning as temperatures go up, so after that we should be in the clear. We’ll see a dusting of snow across the grassy areas at best, so this won’t be any sort of major event to write home about. Clouds clear out for a brief time tonight, enough to allow temperatures to fall into the 20’s.

Another brief round of high pressure will keep us quiet and dry as temperatures warm up toward the end of the week. The only catch is that clouds will quickly return Thursday morning and not go away anytime soon. We’ll be in the 40’s tomorrow before hitting the 50’s again Friday. There has been one notable change to the forecast for this weekend, as the speed of the next storm system has picked up. We’re still expecting a major surge of warmth and steady rain to move in on Saturday, with some wind as well. We’re watching for the potential of minor flood concerns as the rain could turn heavy and fall over a smaller time window Saturday but given how dry it’s been we can hopefully soak this up.

We’re going to have a smaller time window for this steady rain because by Sunday morning this storm system will be clear of the area. We should start seeing some sunshine before the weekend is over, which will be nice after days of cloudiness. Temperatures take a slight dip back into the 40’s, but it stays a little mild into early next week. High pressure will keep us sunny and in the 50’s next Monday and Tuesday as it lingers around.

Take it slow, enjoy the flakes, and have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson