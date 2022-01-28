Light accumulating snowfall across the DC, Baltimore metro areas

The heaviest amounts of snow should stay along the Eastern Shore of the Chesapeake. Winter Storm Warnings and Blizzard Warnings are in effect along the Delmarva Peninsula, where they could see 6-12 inches of snowfall as a powerful Nor’easter moves up the coast.

Lighter amounts of snowfall will accumulate across the DC and Baltimore metro areas and a few along and south of I-66 into the higher mountains out west. However, locations across Hagerstown and Frederick may only see a dusting at best.

Snow could begin as early as the afternoon with a few flurries mixed with a few sprinkles across the DC metro, changing to all snow by the time the drive at 5 occurs. While snowfall may be light, take precautions on the roadways. C der temperatures will be behind the system, with highs only in the 20s Saturday with morning lows Sunday in the teens!

We will warm up as we head into a new week, with highs reaching up into the 40s and 50s. Rain will come late Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures may cool down once again as we head into the following weekend. Stay tuned!

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Friday: Snowfall likely for the evening commute. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Saturday: Cool and cloudy with highs only in the 20s.

Sunday: Partly sunny with highs in the 30s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the 30s and 40s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with highs in the 40s.

Wednesday: Cloudy skies with rain late. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s.

Thursday: Rainfall likely with highs in the 50s.

Have a fantastic Friday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen