Less wind for Tuesday

Not as windy for Tuesday after winds howled over the past two days with chilly conditions. Without the winds, temperatures will feel slightly warmer Tuesday, with temperatures rising for Wednesday and Thursday.

Highs will be in the 40s and 50s Tuesday, but highs will be in the 60s, if not 70s Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday comes with overcast skies with a chance of a shower as a cold front passes. This cold front will send temperatures into the 40s for Friday and Saturday.

Watch for breezy conditions with the passage of the cold front on Thursday and Friday. Chilly conditions will continue through Saturday. Highs will return into the 50s Sunday and Monday with another round of rain. We will have to wait and see how temperatures react after rains Sunday and Monday.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Thursday: Overcast skies with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny with breezy conditions. Much cooler, with highs only in the 40s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with showers likely. Highs will be in the 50s.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen