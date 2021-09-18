Less muggy with plenty of sunshine to wrap up the weekend

Saturday night: Mostly clear skies. Winds: Light N, Low: 64 (59-67)

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: NNE 5-10 mph, High: 82 (78-86)

Sunday night: Increasing clouds, becoming partly cloudy. Winds: Light ENE, Low: 60 (55-63)

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible late. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70’s with lows in the 60’s.

1st Day of Fall: Cloudy with showers, especially in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the middle to upper 50’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Forecast Discussion

After yet another foggy morning, it’s turned into quite a sun-filled Saturday. All of the additional sunshine has warmed us up quite a bit as well, with temperatures having climbed into the middle and upper 80’s. Outside of a few stray showers, we’ll continue with dry conditions heading into tonight, with any leftover clouds clearing out as well with a cold front finally crossing the region. It’s still going to be a bit on the warmer and muggier side tonight, with lows still in the 60’s. Heading into Sunday, it’s going to start trending more comfortable and slightly cooler. Expect a beautiful, mostly sunny day to end the weekend, with highs topping out around 80 degrees.

We continue to trend cooler and quiet into the start of the work week as high pressure begins sliding to the east. Monday will be partly cloudy, but then it’s going to be even cloudier on Tuesday as the next storm system approaches from the west. We may see a few spotty showers Tuesday night, but the bulk of any rain is going to take place Wednesday. It’s going to be a soggy first day of fall, as this system is going to be fairly strong when it arrives, and we could even see some heavy rain as the cold front with this system crosses through. It doesn’t look like thunderstorms will be a concern as of right now, but this bears watching in the coming days.

Showers slowly wind down Thursday, but it’s likely we’re still dealing with a bit of soggy weather toward the end of the coming week. Canadian high pressure and a very solid taste of fall are on the way for next Friday and Saturday to wrap up the extended forecast. Plenty of sunshine with afternoon temperatures in the 70’s can be expected, with overnight lows all the way down into the 40’s and lower 50’s. We may even chill out enough for a few scattered upper 30’s in the mountains. Fall is right around the corner!

Have a great rest of your Saturday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson