Less humidity after a cold front

After Saturday, we are saying goodbye to summer’s heat and humidity and returning to temperatures closer to the average for this time of year. Less humidity will be on its way after a cold front passes Saturday. A clear night overnight will lead to a Sunday morning that is not as stuffy as the previous night’s air. Sunnier skies will be the norm for Sunday.

Heading back to work Monday, we keep with the reasonable temperatures with just a few clouds moving in out ahead of a massive cold front coming midweek. Rainfall will likely be for the first day of autumn. Temperatures will also fall down the mercury below the average for this time of year late next week and into next weekend. Cool, crisp mornings are once again coming to our region. Happy fall y’all!

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid-80s.

Monday: A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Wednesday: Rainfall likely with highs in the 70s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid-70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the middle 70s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen