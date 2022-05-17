Most of the area made it through yesterday without any major issues from thunderstorms that crossed through, though parts of Fairfax County and Alexandria were hit hard by hail and wind from one cell. Things have quieted down overnight, and we’re waking up to a clear, cool, and much less humid start to the day. We’ll warm back up into the upper 70’s under a lot of sunshine, but the less humid trend will continue as breezy west-northwest winds keep pushing drier air in. We’ll stay clear while the wind calms down some overnight into Wednesday.

Despite high pressure sticking around nearby, a warm front is going to be making an approach from the south on Wednesday. This will start to increase clouds once again during the day, but we will stay dry until Wednesday night. After several days of disagreement, models are starting to agree that the warm front will arrive around this time, bringing overnight rain and perhaps a few storms as well. After a few lingering showers Thursday morning, it appears that we’ll dry out and clear out once the warm front lifts north. The big story for the rest of Thursday will be the beginnings of a massive warmup, with high temperatures jumping into the 80’s behind the rain.

This small jump is just the start, as we’ll see the hottest temperatures of the year so far Friday into Saturday. We’ll be situated on the warm side of an approaching storm system over the Midwest, with a Bermuda high pressure center to our east. This combination is a classic setup for a funnel of very warm air from the south, and we’ll see highs into the lower 90’s as we head into the weekend. If you’re going to be out enjoying this summer-like weather, be sure to grab sunscreen and some cold water! A cold front will start rolling in Saturday night into Sunday, sparking up scattered showers and storms to end the weekend. This soggy weather will usher in an end to the brief heat wave, with temperatures falling back into the 70’s for early next week.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

7-Day Forecast:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and breezy at times. Winds: WNW 10-20 mph, High: 78 (74-81)

Tuesday night: Mostly clear skies. Winds: NW 4-8 mph, Low: 48 (45-52)

Wednesday: Morning sunshine followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon. Winds: S 3-5 mph, High: 74 (71-78), Low: 59 (57-62)

Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated AM showers. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with spotty storms possible late. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the 60’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the 50’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70’s with lows in the lower to middle 50’s.