Leftovers from Barry along with heat and humidity to affect our work week

Monday will bring plenty of sunshine and slightly less humidity. Unfortunately, the humid air will come back Tuesday and will just become more unpleasant as we head through the week. High pressure off the coast will give us southerly flow off the Atlantic, while the leftovers from Barry give us an extra boost of extra muggy air.

Our only relief this week will come from a few showers or storms to come this week, Tuesday through Thursday. We may see a chance late in the week, but the highest probability for rain will be on Wednesday and Thursday. Some of us could see some heavy rainfall. Stay tuned!

A ridge of high pressure will begin to set up into the region and will send our heat index values into the 100’s as early as Thursday! Friday and the weekend look partly sunny, but the air will be rather unpleasant if not dangerous. Be sure to keep hydrated and have a cool place to take breaks from the heat and sun beaming down on our region.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday night: Partly clear conditions will become cloudless. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60’s. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph.

Monday: Expect mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s with a few lower 90’s. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Plan for partly sunny skies with a slight chance of a thundershower. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and low to mid 90’s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and low to mid 90’s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and low to mid 90’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower. Highs will be in the low to mid 90’s with a few locations getting into the upper 90’s!

Saturday: Look for partly sunny skies with a spotty shower. Highs will be in the low to mid 90’s with a few temperatures going into the upper 90’s!

Sunday: Watch out for mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of a pop-up shower. Highs will be in the low to mid 90’s.

Have a wonderful week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen