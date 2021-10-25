Late PM rain and storms, severe weather a possibility

Monday: Partly cloudy and rather warm, with late PM rain and storms arriving. A couple storms could turn severe with gusty winds and small hail being the main threats. Winds: S 8-12 mph, High: 75 (72-79)

Monday night: Mostly cloudy with rain and storms early, tapering to just showers late. Winds: Var. 8-12 mph, Low: 53 (49-56)

Tuesday: Cloudy, windy, and much cooler with isolated showers. Winds: NW 15-25 mph, High: 61 (57-63), Low: 49 (46-51)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with PM showers. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Friday: Cloudy with rain. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with AM showers. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Forecast Discussion

It was sort of a ho-hum weekend if you will, certainly a bit more on the cloudy side of things as we saw yesterday. We didn’t add to the brief rainfall we had on Saturday, but temperatures started going up as a warm front lifted north of us. This morning we’re all quiet with that same warm front across NY, but the storm system attached to that front is going to be heading our way later. After a partly cloudy and warm first two-thirds of the day, a line of rain and storms arrives with a cold front this evening (5-7 PM). Given the strength of this front, as well as additional energy from a low off the Atlantic Coast, a few severe storms are possible with gusty winds and small hail. The severe threat drops off quickly after sunset, with rain continuing overnight.

While this low pressure meshes with the coastal low and stalls out, we’ll be stuck on the backside of this stormy mess. This will create a very cloudy, windy, and damp setup for Tuesday, with isolated showers and sprinkles sticking around. Wind gusts could get as high as 30-35 mph, so tie down any lose outdoor items if you can. High pressure will be moving in afterward to give us a brief quiet and sunny day on Wednesday. By Thursday, the next storm system will start its approach from the southwest.

This late week storm is the same one that’s currently impacting the Pacific Northwest, so it will still have plenty of energy and moisture behind it. Showers will start rolling in Thursday afternoon, picking up into a steady rain by Friday morning. It doesn’t appear likely that storms or severe weather will be a concern at this point, but we’re certainly going to be a fair share of rain before all is said and done. After a few lingering showers head out Saturday morning, it will clear out and remain seasonably cool through Halloween weekend.

Have a great Monday and watch for those storms later!

Meteorologist Damon Matson