Keeping the rain chance during the weekend

Lots of fog impacted the area this morning, but it will likely lift as we head throughout the morning. Temperatures will rise out of the 60s and 70s this morning and go into the middle 80s later today. Areas that see more sunshine today will have a better chance of seeing temperatures in the upper 80s. There will be a chance of rain this afternoon and evening.

A slightly better chance of showers and a potential storm Sunday with a few morning showers with a possible storm during the afternoon and evening. Most of the rain over the weekend will likely take place along the Eastern Shore, but there is a chance of showers east of I-95 with a slight chance along with areas and east of the Blue Ridge Mountains. A mere opportunity for precipitation for areas west. Cloud cover over areas today and Sunday will keep temperatures in the 80s.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: An increase of clouds with a slight chance of a shower or storm. Highs will be in the 80s.

Sunday: A slightly better chance of rain. Expect clouds with highs in the 80s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the 80s and 90s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the 90s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with highs in the 90s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and storms. Highs will be in the 90s.

Friday: A mix of clouds with showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s.

Meteorologist Derek Bowen