Keep the rain gear handy this week

After a mostly dry weekend with a few isolated showers in the high mountains west, a better overall chance of rain will come into the region this week. Be sure to keep the rain gear handy in case you get caught in a shower or storm. If you happen to spend your week out by the pool, be sure to have a plan if you happen to get caught in a thundershower or storm. If thunder roars, go indoors.

Highs will be in the 90s Sunday and Monday with more heat and humidity. More moisture will enter the region, already seeing temperatures 5-15 degrees above average. The added addition will make it feel all the warmer out, but day after day chance of rain will help regulate our temperatures back down to the average for this time of year late week into the weekend.

While the first half of the week may not be as much of a washout unless you get caught up under a thunderstorm, a better chance for plentiful widespread rains come Thursday and Friday as temperatures cool into the 80s. Climate models suggest drier conditions to come as we head into the following week, with temperatures closer to either side of normal as we head into mid-June.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Sunny skies turn partly cloudy with highs in the 90s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with a chance of thundershowers. Highs will be in the 90s.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s.

Wednesday: A mix of clouds with another chance of showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s.

Thursday: Overcast skies with showers likely. Highs will be in the 80s.

Friday: Layers of clouds with rain likely with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Saturday. Mostly cloudy with a possible shower. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s.

Have a good week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen